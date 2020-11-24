Piper Sandler Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $412.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $378.00 to $412.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.28.

Intuit stock opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $377.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.23 and a 200-day moving average of $312.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

