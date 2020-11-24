Piper Sandler Raises Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $55.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

