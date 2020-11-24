QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.20. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.82. 410,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,024,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $153.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,722 shares of company stock worth $6,220,264. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

