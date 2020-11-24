Raymond James Boosts West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$95.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.33.

Shares of TSE WFT opened at C$72.23 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.39.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

