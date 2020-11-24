Raymond James Upgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.
Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
