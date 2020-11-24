Raymond James Upgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 91,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $819,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 501,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

