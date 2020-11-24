RB Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,319,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,041,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,090,000 after buying an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,421. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,952.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

