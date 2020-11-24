RB Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in American Express by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 139,996 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,740,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $354,443,000 after buying an additional 547,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,968 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.13. 177,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,130. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.