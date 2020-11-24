RB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 269.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. 132,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,761,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

