Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,037. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

