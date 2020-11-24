Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MARK opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.16. Remark has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MARK shares. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

