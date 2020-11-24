Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (RCOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RCOI stock opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

In related news, insider Edward Cumming-Bruce acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

