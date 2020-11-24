Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 5.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after purchasing an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.00. The company had a trading volume of 367,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $235.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,137 shares of company stock worth $17,771,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

