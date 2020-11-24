Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $150.92. The stock had a trading volume of 702,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,733,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.