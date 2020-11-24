Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.9% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $97.85. 224,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

