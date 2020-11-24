Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 220 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in DexCom were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 28.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $1,824,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.31. 9,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.