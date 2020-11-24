Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 389 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.72. 164,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,222,223. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

