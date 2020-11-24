Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.00.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$59.87 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$46.81 and a 52-week high of C$67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

