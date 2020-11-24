Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.11. Roku posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $276.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $279.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.19.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,674 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $296,934.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,166 shares of company stock worth $56,285,945 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $9,942,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,653,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

