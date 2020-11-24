Roku (ROKU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU):

11/24/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

11/16/2020 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roku’s third-quarter 2020 results benefited from increased ARPU and user engagement owing to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Premium subscriptions in The Roku Channel witnessed a surge in signups. Content distribution benefited from a surge in subscription signups, movie rentals and purchases and increased device sales. Moreover, streaming hours growth is likely to boost TV streaming advertising on Roku’s platform. Roku is benefiting from robust growth in advertising driven by monetized video ad impressions on increasing popularity of The Roku Channel. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, video ad campaign cancellations or delayed starts from categories like travel, theatrical and automotive among others were an overhang. Notably, the company scrapped its 2020 guidance due to coronavirus-led uncertainties.”

11/9/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $185.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $185.00.

11/4/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

ROKU traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.14. 122,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.25 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $279.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,166 shares of company stock worth $56,285,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $2,289,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Roku by 13.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

