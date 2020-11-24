Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

