Roth Capital Raises Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $50.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSIQ. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.83 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after acquiring an additional 854,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 284,991 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 661,027 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,406,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

