Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $39.00

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $36.73 on Friday. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 8.63%.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 60,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 140,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atkore International Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

