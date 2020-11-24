Royal Bank of Canada Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $42.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.