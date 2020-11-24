Royal Bank of Canada Increases Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $33.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.35.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after buying an additional 467,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 377,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% during the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.