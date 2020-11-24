Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $69.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

