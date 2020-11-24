Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUHN opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Ruhnn has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUHN. ValuEngine upgraded Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

