Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

RUHN opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. Ruhnn has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.