Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Safran stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.30. Safran has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

