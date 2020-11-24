salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.81% of salesforce.com worth $1,846,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.18. 248,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,785. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.43. The company has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,709 shares of company stock valued at $142,337,646. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

