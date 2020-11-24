SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.26.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 204.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.