Scotiabank Boosts Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.50

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.40.

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.64. 305,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.21. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6699998 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

