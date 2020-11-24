SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 203,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

