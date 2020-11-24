SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.11. 195,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,125,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

