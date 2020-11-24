Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has $77.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

SHAK stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.14 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $86.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $5,952,750.00. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,627 shares of company stock worth $33,530,556 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 35.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after buying an additional 787,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after buying an additional 644,910 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $18,124,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $14,730,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $11,667,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

