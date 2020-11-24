SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.97.

SM Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

