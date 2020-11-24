SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of SMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

SMCAY stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

