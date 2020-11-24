SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.32. 1,324,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,695,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.14 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.