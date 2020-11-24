Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $163.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPXSF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.00.

OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $155.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.