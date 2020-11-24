Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $40.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

SPR opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $90.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

