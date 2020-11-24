Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.57% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,186,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.57. 32,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

