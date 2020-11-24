Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $65.70 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities lowered Concho Resources from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Concho Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Concho Resources by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.