Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

