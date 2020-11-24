Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.52. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at about $631,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 14.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 43.3% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1,155.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 72,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,312. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $125.42. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

