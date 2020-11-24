Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TS. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Tenaris stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

