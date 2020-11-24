The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.71.

CG opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $404,666,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

