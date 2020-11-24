The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Shares of PLCE opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.
About The Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
