The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of PLCE opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

