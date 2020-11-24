The Goldfield Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

The Goldfield Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,252 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,981% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.
Shares of GV stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 550,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,112. The Goldfield has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.13.
The Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldfield from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
About The Goldfield
The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.
