The Goldfield Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

The Goldfield Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,252 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,981% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

Shares of GV stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 550,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,112. The Goldfield has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

The Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldfield during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Goldfield by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 235,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Goldfield by 81.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in The Goldfield during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldfield during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldfield from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

