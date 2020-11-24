The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.52 on Tuesday, reaching $235.35. 123,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average is $202.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

