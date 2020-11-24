The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 462.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.55. 178,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,367. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

