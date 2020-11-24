The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 4.0% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $55,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.41. The company has a market capitalization of $292.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

